Delhi Police blames Left groups for JNU violence, Aishe Ghosh among 9 suspects identified

DCP Joy Tirkey said that the findings were based on WhatsApp groups and videos going viral on social media.

JNU violence: Delhi Police on Friday said that its preliminary investigation has found that students from four Left groups — Democratic Students Federation, Students Front of India, All India Federation of India, and All India Students Association — were involved in an altercation that happened on January 5. The police also released the names of some of the students identified as suspects for their involvement in the clash. Among the nine suspects identified by the Delhi Police, 7 are from Left student unions and two are members of the ABVP.

Among the suspects are JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, ex-JNU Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Aishe Ghosh, Vijay Bhaskar, Sucheta Talukdar, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Samanta, Yogendra Bhardwaj, and Vikas Patel, among others. Informing about the investigation so far, DCP Joy Tirkey said that the findings were based on WhatsApp groups and videos going viral on social media.

DCP Tirkey said that the police could not retrieve any CCTV footage as the server room was destroyed days before the violence. The police said that violence on the campus began days before the attack on January 5 evening. The suspects identified were allegedly involved in the clashes leading up to the Sunday violence.

Joy Tirkey said that three cases have been registered till now. He said that the JNU administration decided to go for online registration of students from January 1-5. JNU Students’ Union including Students Front of India, All India Students Federation, All India Students Association and Democratic Students Federation were against it, he added. A large majority of students want to register but the mentioned groups and their sympathizers are not allowing students to do the same. The DCP said that no suspect has been detained till now, but the police will begin to interrogate the suspects soon.

Delhi Police spokesperson MS Randhawa said that the investigation regarding the criminal cases filed in connection with violence incident is being done by Crime Branch. “But it has been observed that a lot of misinformation related to these cases is being circulated,” he added.