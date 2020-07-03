Delhi police ASI dies near the gate of US embassy after getting hit by car. Probe on

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 11:15 PM

An Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of PCR unit, who was on duty near the gate of US Embassy died after a car being driven by an Assistant Profesor in Rajasthan University, Jaipur rammed into a wall near US embassy, ANI reported Delhi police as saying. The accused has been arrested and further probe is on, police said.

(To be updated)

