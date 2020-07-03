Delhi police ASI dies near the gate of US embassy after getting hit by car. Probe on

The accused has been arrested and further probe is on, police said. (Representative image)

An Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of PCR unit, who was on duty near the gate of US Embassy died after a car being driven by an Assistant Profesor in Rajasthan University, Jaipur rammed into a wall near US embassy, ANI reported Delhi police as saying. The accused has been arrested and further probe is on, police said.

(To be updated)

