Delhi Police arrests Jaypee Group founder’s daughter, son-in-law for misappropriation of funds

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has arrested Rita Dixit and Dr Vijay Kant Dixit for allegedly cheating and misappropriating funds of buyers. Rita is the daughter, while Vijay is the son-in-law of Jaypee Group founder Jaiprakash Gaur. The Delhi Police said that the couple serve as directors of JC World Hospitality group in Noida.

The Police said the couple has been arrested for allegedly defrauding 30 shop owners of around Rs 12 crore on the pretext of allotting shops in their upcoming mall. The couple were arrested from their residence in Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida.

The Indian Express reported quoting R K Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (EOW), that the couple had launched the JC World Mall project in 2014. “We received a complaint from a man named Dhirendra Nath last year alleging that he had booked two shops in the mall and paid a sum of Rs 1.75 crore. He was promised possession in 30 months but that did not happen. The builders did not complete the construction work and there has been no update in the last 18 months. It was alleged that the couple were giving false promises to buyers,” said Singh, adding that the police had received over 30 similar complainants.

The police also claimed that Noida authorities had rejected the building plan of the mall in 2015.

EOW of Delhi Police said that the JC World Hospitality group allegedly cheated a number of buyers through its directors on the pretext of providing shops in the mall. It added that the company did not fulfil its promise while diverting the funds to other places. It said that while there are over 30 complainants, the amount involved is approximately Rs 12 crore.