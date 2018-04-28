Delhi police arrests cleric of Ghaziabad Madrasa where minor was raped

The Delhi police on Friday arrested a 34-year-old cleric of a madrasa at Ghaziabad, where a minor girl was allegedly raped by a juvenile after being kidnapped from east Delhi’s Ghazipur area. (IE)

The Delhi police on Friday arrested a 34-year-old cleric of a madrasa at Ghaziabad, where a minor girl was allegedly raped by a juvenile after being kidnapped from east Delhi’s Ghazipur area. A 17-year-old was earlier apprehended for the alleged rape, reported the Indian Express. The cleric was arrested by the STF team of the Crime Branch under Section 21(2) of the POCSO Act. The police, meanwhile, are questioning the Maulvi to ascertain if he was aware that the girl had been brought to the madrasa by the juvenile. The girl’s parents had, however, alleged that the man was aware of the crime.

Meanwhile, a group of people on Friday morning assembled outside the maulvi’s locked house in Ghaziabad. They broke the main gate and vandalised the place. The people also shouted communal slogans outside the house, as per the report. According to police, there were around 100 people, mostly women, who had assembled outside the maulvi’s house.

However, denying the allegations, maulvi’s 25-year-old wife said that her husband is innocent. According to her some people and media channels are saying he has committed a crime. She said that until three days before the alleged rape, the 10-year-old girl’s family used to stay just two houses away from the cleric’s residence. Until then, there was no discrimination she said. But now people have threatened that if the maulana comes out, they will not let him live and burn him on the street. She has expressed her doubts over whether they can continue staying there and that her family would probably go back to their village in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Kumar Singh, SHO, Sahibabad police station was quoted as saying that police are providing security to maulvi’s family. He said the force was present at the madrasa, a little more than 500 metres from the house at the time of the protest that was launched by the people.