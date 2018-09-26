Delhi Police arrests 20-year-old ‘Spiderman burglar’ from Tughlakabad

The accused, Vagees alias Twinkle, has been dubbed as the ‘Spiderman burglar’ in a press note issued by Delhi Police. (Representational Image, Source: Reuters)

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a 20-year-old thief from Tughlakabad who allegedly climbed balconies and jumped off houses using cars parked below the homes he burgled. The accused, Vagees alias Twinkle, has been dubbed as the ‘Spiderman burglar’ in a press note issued by Delhi Police. As many as nine mobile phones have been recovered from Vagees and 12 cases of theft have been solved. According to a report by The Indian Express, during the questioning, the police also found out that Vagees was involved in a case of attempt to murder in South Delhi.

He was nabbed when a house was burgled in Tughlakabad Extension area on Monday, wherein the complainant reported that at 4.40 am, someone entered her residence through the balcony. After hearing the noises the complainant woke up and cried for help. When she came to check, the man jumped from the first floor of the house and ran away. The complainant then found that three mobile phones and some cash were missing.

In the CCTV footage, the man was seen jumping on the roof of the car, said police. It added that Vagees has been involved in many cases of theft and was even sent to jail once. However, after his release in 2017, he started stealing from the houses again.

“He would enter houses with his face muffled, and would operate alone. He used to select the target one or two days before breaking into the houses, and then commit the crime late at night,” DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.