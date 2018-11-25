Delhi Police arrest three suspected ISIS terrorists from Srinagar

By: | Published: November 25, 2018 6:15 PM

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested three suspected terrorists associated with Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK), police said Sunday.

delhi, delhi police, ISIS terrorists, ISIS suspects, terrorists arrested in delhi, delhi police arrest terrorists, ISIS terrorists arrested delhiArms and ammunition have also been recovered from their possession, a senior police official said. (Representational Image: PTI)

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested three suspected terrorists associated with Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK), police said Sunday. Police said the trio were arrested on Saturday from Srinagar. They have been identified as Tahir Ali Khan, Haris Mushtaq Khan and Asif Suhail Nadaf, they added.

Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from their possession, a senior police official said.

Further details were awaited.

