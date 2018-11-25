Delhi Police arrest three suspected ISIS terrorists from Srinagar

Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from their possession, a senior police official said. (Representational Image: PTI)

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested three suspected terrorists associated with Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK), police said Sunday. Police said the trio were arrested on Saturday from Srinagar. They have been identified as Tahir Ali Khan, Haris Mushtaq Khan and Asif Suhail Nadaf, they added.

Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from their possession, a senior police official said.

Police acting swiftly apprehended motorcyclist&other 2 associates.Arms&ammunition recovered from their possession.Tahir Ahmad Khan of Chandrigam Tral,Haris Mushtaq Khan of Wathoora Budgam&Asif Suhail Nadaf of Rainawari Srinagar arrested. Case registered&probe underway: J&K Police https://t.co/RJmclXtGwi — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2018

On specific input, Srinagar police busted IS inspired module & arrested 3 terrorists from Srinagar with assistance of Delhi police. At a naka checkpoint, a party of Srinagar Police intercepted a motorcycle borne terrorists who were moving through the Kothi Bagh area: J&K Police https://t.co/RbxJYZiEwS — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2018

Further details were awaited.