Delhi Police allow farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day

Delhi Police have allowed farmers rally on Republic Day

Republic Day Tractor Parade: Delhi Police have given permission for farmers’ tractor rally on the Republic Day (January 26). Addressing media, Deependra Pathak, special commissioner-intelligence, said that the rally will be allowed from three different border points — Singhu border, Tikri border and Ghazipur border. He said farmers’ tractor parade will begin after the Republic Day ceremony is over.

The farmers will enter from three sides and their circulatory stretch will be about 63-64 km from Tikri, 62 km from Singhu, and 42-46 from Ghazipur. He said the total stretch of the tractor rally in the national capital will be about 100 kms. On the number of tractors present at these borders, the officer said that currently about 6-7 thousand tractors are present at Tikri border, five thousand on Singhu, and about one thousand at Ghazipur border. The exact number will be known by tomorrow only.

Pathak said that the police are in the process of checking institutional requirements and area security checks have to be done. He also said that the police through intelligence and various other agencies have continuously been getting inputs regarding the threat to create disturbance in the tractor rally. “308 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan to create confusion,” the special CP said.

Earlier in the day, Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said there was a short meeting with officers of Delhi Police. “We have got formal permission from Police for the tractor rally. As I told earlier, ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ will be held on January 26 in a peaceful manner,” he said.