Delhi Police ACP commits suicide, jumps off police headquarter building in capital

The reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained and the police are investigating the case. (ANI)

In a grim reminder of suicide cases in the police department, an ACP-rank officer on Thursday allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the police headquarters building in central Delhi. The deceased has been identified as Prem Vallabh, 55, posted in crime and traffic unit of city police.

The police said the incident took place at around 10.15 am when Vallabh allegedly jumped off from his office. He was taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. Initial investigation has revealed that he was suffering from depression and was undergoing treatment at GTB hospital, police said.

Suicides by police personnel have been reported from time to time. In many cases, the service gun has been used to kill self. Recently, a Delhi Police Head Constable committed suicide blaming his in-laws for insulting him by publicly thrashing him. Sohanveer shot himself with his service pistol while on duty at the parking lot at the Delhi Secretariat.

In March this year, an ASI of Delhi Police, P.P. Anirudh, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself and his body was found in posh central Delhi. The cases of head constable Gyanendra Rathi, head constable Pramod Kumar, head constable Chandpal Singh, head constable Har Bhagwan are stark reminders where suicides have been committed, sometimes even in front of colleagues. Reportedly, many in police concede that ready access to guns is also a reason why it is easy to kill self whenever one is under stress and has suicidal thoughts.

In 2015, a report by the Bureau of Police Research and Development found a high level of suicidal thoughts among lower rank police officers due to stress. According to an Indian Express report, between 2012 and 2017, Delhi lost 43 police personnel due to suicides. Several reasons are cited ranging from lack of family support, misunderstood at home, harassment by seniors, extreme work pressure, no fixed duty timings, lack of leaves etc. Depression is seen as a growing menace among police personnel.

According to experts, normally measures like timely counselling, proper duty timings, recognition of their work, incentives etc. are suggested by experts to prevent suicides, however, early detection of the symptoms is key to deal with depression but the stigma attached to mental health defeats the purpose and people often tend to avoid discuss their problems.