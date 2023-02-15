Delhi: PM Modi to inaugurate Aadi Mahotsav on Feb 16 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Aadi Mahotsav at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the national capital Delhi on Thursday at 10:30 am. It is a mega national tribal festival. This year, it is being organised between 16th and 27th February.



Under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the Aadi Mahotsav is an annual initiative of the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited (TRIFED). It celebrates the spirit of tribal culture, crafts, cuisine, commerce, and traditional art. In India, for the welfare of the tribal population, PM Modi has been at the forefront of taking steps.

The programme will showcase the diverse and rich heritage of tribes from across India in over 200 stalls at the venue. In the Mahotsav, nearly 1000 tribal artisans will participate.

Since 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets, along with usual attractions like handloom, pottery, handicrafts, jewellery, etc., a special focus in the Mahotsav will be on showcasing “Shree Anna” grown by tribals.

About the International Year of Millets

It was spearheaded by PM Modi. The central government pushed the proposal for the International Year of Millets (IYM) 2023 which was welcomed by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The declaration has been instrumental for the Modi government to be at the forefront of celebrating the IYM. PM Narendra Modi has also shared his vision to make the International Year of Millets 2023 a ‘People’s Movement’ alongside positioning the country as the ‘Global Hub for Millets’.

In India, millets were among the first crops to be domesticated with several evidence of its consumption during the Indus valley civilization. At present, it is being grown in more than 130 countries. Millets, the small-seeded grasses, are considered traditional food for more than half a billion individuals across Asia and Africa.