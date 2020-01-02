Delhi fire Live: Closely monitoring situation, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Several people are feared trapped inside the building . (Photo/ANI)

Delhi Peeragarhi Factory fire: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says he is closely monitoring the situation arising after a building collapsed following a blast in a factory that caught fire in Delhi’s Peeragarhi on Thursday morning. Several people including firefighters are feared trapped.

According to reports, locals heard a blast inside the burning factory following which the building crashed trapping firefighters who were involved in the rescue work. The exact number of people present at the spot were no known immediately. Rescue work is on.

At least 35 people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a factory in Anaj Mandi area on Rani Jhansi Road in Delhi on December 8, 2019.