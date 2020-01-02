Delhi fire Live: Closely monitoring situation, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Peeragarhi Factory fire: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says he is closely monitoring the situation arising after a building collapsed following a blast in a factory that caught fire in Delhi’s Peeragarhi on Thursday morning. Several people including firefighters are feared trapped.
According to reports, locals heard a blast inside the burning factory following which the building crashed trapping firefighters who were involved in the rescue work. The exact number of people present at the spot were no known immediately. Rescue work is on.
At least 35 people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a factory in Anaj Mandi area on Rani Jhansi Road in Delhi on December 8, 2019.
People, including fire personnel, are trapped inside the collpased building. Those injured, including fire brigade personnel, have been taken to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital and the Balaji Action hospital, an official said. At least 35 fire tenders have been pressed into service for rescue operations.
A rescue operation is underway and the police, fire brigade personnel, NDRF team and civil authorities are at the spot. The fire department said they received a call around 4.23 am about a fire in the factory at Udoh Nagar area after which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The massive fire which broke out at a factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi area is yet to be contained. At least 35 fire tenders are at the spot at rescue work continues. Several people are feared trapped inside the factory building, TV reports say.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he is closely monitoring the situation in Peeragarhi where a massive fire has broken out inside a factory building. "Very sad to hear this. Am closely monitoring the situation. Fire personnel trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped," Kejriwal said in his tweet.
A portion of the factory building, which caught fire early today, collapsed following a loud blast. Several people, including some firefighters, are feared trapped inside the burning factory.
A massive fire has engulfed a factory building in Delhi's Peeragarhi. Rescue operations are underway.