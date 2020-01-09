Delhi: One dead as fire breaks out at paper printing press in Patparganj, 35 fire tenders rushed to spot

By:
Updated: January 9, 2020 9:20:31 AM

Patparganj fire: At least one person has reportedly been killed in the fire which broke out in a printing press at Delhi's Patparganj area on Thursday morning.

delhi fire, delhi fire news, patparganji fireA massive fire broke out at a printing press in Delhi’s Patparganj area. (Photo/ANI)

Delhi Parpatganj fire Latest Updates: At least one person is reported to have been killed in a fire that broke out at a paper printing press in East Delhi’s Patparganj locality in the wee hours Thursday morning. According to news agency ANI, as many as 35 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to control the blaze. Fire-fighting operations are underway.

As per reports, the fire began from the ground floor of the building and soon spread to the upper two floors.

According to The Indian Express, one person was rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital.

More details awaited.

