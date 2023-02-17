Delhi: One person injured after part of under-construction metro pier falls on vehicle in Haiderpur Badli

A person sustained injuries after a piece of shuttering from an under-construction metro pier fell on his vehicle at Haiderpur Badli in Delhi on Thursday evening.
The driver of the vehicle was rescued and sent to a nearby hospital for treatment.
“Prima facie, de-shuttering work was in progress at the site when a piece of shuttering fell on the vehicle on Outer Ring Road heading towards North Pitampura,” said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director of DMRC.
“Shuttering is a process, where steel/wooden planks or strips are used as temporary structures to contain setting concrete in a pier. De-shuttering is the process when these planks are removed after the concrete gets set,” he explained.
He also said that following the incident DMRC officials rushed to the site, and necessary assistance was provided to the injured person.
A thorough probe will be undertaken into the incident, the official added.