Delhi on high alert after Manipur MP’s car rams barricade in Parliament

Security is on high alert in the national capital after car of an MP rammed into a barricade in Parliament premises.
Delhi was put on a high alert after the car of a member of Parliament rammed into a barricade in the Parliament premises on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.
The car belongs to Congress Lok Sabha MP from Manipur Dr Thokchom Meinya.
Delhi: Security on high alert after car of an MP rammed into a barricade in Parliament premises. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/QfzNTHRGYX
Security personnel at the Parliament are investigating the cause of the incident.
Last year in December, a similar incident had sparked off the alarms at the Parliament when a private taxi crashed into the entrance barrier of the Sansad Bhavan.
More details are awaited.
