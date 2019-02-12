Delhi on high alert after Manipur MP’s car rams barricade in Parliament

By: | Updated: February 12, 2019 3:04 PM

Security is on high alert in the national capital after car of an MP rammed into a barricade in Parliament premises.

Delhi was put on a high alert after the car of a member of Parliament rammed into a barricade in the Parliament premises on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

The car belongs to Congress Lok Sabha MP from Manipur Dr Thokchom Meinya.

Security personnel at the Parliament are investigating the cause of the incident.

Last year in December, a similar incident had sparked off the alarms at the Parliament when a private taxi crashed into the entrance barrier of the Sansad Bhavan.

More details are awaited.

