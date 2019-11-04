Delhi Odd-Even rule: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reaches Secretariat on bicycle

This comes as Sisodia owns an odd-numbered car plate which cannot be ply on the roads today. (ANI Image)

Pushing the message of curtailing air pollution as the Delhi’s Odd-Even traffic rationing scheme kicked in in the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday took a bicycle to reach the Delhi Secretariat in a bid to make the scheme succesful. This comes as Sisodia owns an odd-numbered car plate which cannot ply on the roads today.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sisodia said, “North India has been engulfed in smoke caused by stubble burning, right now we can’t do anything about that, but if we follow the scheme for next 10 days, it will give some relief. It is for everybody’s benefit.”

While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal carpooled with Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai for office. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot travelled in his OSD’s vehicle to reach the secretariat.

“I have been on Delhi roads for almost two hours and I am happy that basic compliance is being done and most of the vehicles are even numbers. I thank all Delhiites for their cooperation,” PTI quoted Gahlot as saying.

Under the Odd-Even rule, only those vehicles will move on the roads which have registration numbers ending with an even digit today. This anti-pollution drive kicked in from 8 am after which the number of vehicles on roads came down significantly. Kejriwal has urged the citizens to follow the scheme for the sake of their family and children.

Delhi-NCR has been covered in a thick blanket of smog since the festival of Diwali on October 27. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city stood at 278 at RK Puram observatory. The violations of the odd-even scheme will invite a fine of Rs 4,000. The scheme will be in force from 8 am to 8 pm till November 15, 2019. However, vehicles of President, Prime Minister, emergency, enforcement vehicles and others have been exempted from the scheme. But the vehicles of the Delhi chief minister and ministers will not be exempted.