One portal, one pass: Supreme Court gives Delhi, UP, Haryana one week to devise common policy on interstate movement

Lockdown: Supreme Court asks Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to work on common policy for interstate movement.

Delhi-Noida, Delhi-Gurgaon border news today: In a significant development in the ongoing row over the abrupt sealing of borders in the National Capital Region, the Supreme Court today asked the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to come up with a common policy for inter-state movement of public within a week. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan also asked the Centre to convene a meeting of officials from the three states and try to evolve a common policy for movement of commuters between the three states in the Delhi-NCR region.

“In the facts of the present case, all state officials shall endeavour to find out a common program and portal for inter-state movement, in the NCR region. Let the needful be done within a week,” the SC order states.

The Supreme Court’s observation came amid the Delhi government sealing its borders for a week to prevent the movement of people into the capital. The Delhi government has cited the need for hospital beds for residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the justification behind the decision. The move follows similar decisions by the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments, blocking the entry of people from Delhi into Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad citing the high number of cases in the capital city.