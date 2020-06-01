  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi: Fire breaks out at Nirman Bhawan, 5 fire tenders rushed to spot

Published: June 1, 2020 10:46:08 AM

Delhi fire today: Nirman Bhawan is located in Central Delhi. It houses the Urban Development ministry.

nirman bhawan fire Minor fire breaks out at Nirman Bhawan in Central Delhi. (ANI Photo)

A minor fire broke out on the fourth floor of Nirman Bhawan in Central Delhi on Monday morning, the Delhi Fire Services said. No injuries have been reported, they said.

A call was received at 9 am about the blaze and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze was doused within 15 minutes.

The fire started in a printer placed in a room located on the fourth floor of Nirman Bhawan, said an official from the DFS.

The Nirman Bhawan houses the Urban Development ministry.

