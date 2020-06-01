Delhi: Fire breaks out at Nirman Bhawan, 5 fire tenders rushed to spot

Delhi fire today: Nirman Bhawan is located in Central Delhi. It houses the Urban Development ministry.
A minor fire broke out on the fourth floor of Nirman Bhawan in Central Delhi on Monday morning, the Delhi Fire Services said. No injuries have been reported, they said.
A call was received at 9 am about the blaze and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze was doused within 15 minutes.
#UPDATE Delhi: Fire that broke out on the 4th floor of Nirman Bhawan, is under control now. https://t.co/H57YdDt7G8 pic.twitter.com/U7QmiDrH2b
— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020
The fire started in a printer placed in a room located on the fourth floor of Nirman Bhawan, said an official from the DFS.
The Nirman Bhawan houses the Urban Development ministry.
