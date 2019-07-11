Delhi-NCR weather update: No respite from heat; here’s what IMD’s prediction says about rains next week

Delhi and adjoining areas will also experience cyclonic wind activity due to which the weather may change in coming days. (IE File photo)

By Sanjana

As Delhi and its adjoining areas desperately seek some relief from the simmering heat, India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest forecast brings no good news. The forecast has predicted no rain in the Delhi-NCR region for the next four days. Humid conditions are likely to continue and strong winds are also probable. Along with Delhi-NCR region Haryana, Rajasthan, and Western Uttar Pradesh also await steady rainfall.

Meanwhile, monsoon has marked its presence in Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states. “Widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places are likely over Uttar Pradesh during 11th-14th July with isolated extremely heavy falls over East Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours,” IMD bulletin said.

For Thursday, maximum temperature for Delhi rests at 39°C while the minimum temperature rests at 31° C. IMD has also predicted, “strong surface winds during day time”. The humidity level was at 57 per cent.

According to IMD, Delhi and adjoining areas will also experience cyclonic wind activity due to which the weather may change in coming days. As the Southwest monsoon advances further into the country, the trend will change 14th onwards with the “possibility of development of thunder lightning” on the day. Light rain is predicted on 15th and thundershowers are expected to hit the region 16th onward. During this period the temperature will be at a maximum of 38-39°C and a minimum of 28-30°C, the IMD said.

Southwest monsoon is now unwaveringly advancing over the entire country. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted for Mumbai, which saw the return of heavy rainfall on Monday, over the next 24 hours. Precautions have also been advised for the city. Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa and north Madhya Maharashtra regions has also been predicted for this week.

There will also be an enhanced rainfall activity over foothills of Himalayas and northeast India during next 3 days, the IMD report said. “Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall are very likely to continue over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Assam & Meghalaya during next 2-3 days,” IMD informed in its latest update. Heavy rainfall is also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next 4-5 days, according to the update.