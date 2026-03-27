Delhi-NCR is likely to witness unsettled weather over the next few days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting cloudy skies, light rains, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds through the week. Weather activity is expected to pick up again from March 29, when a yellow alert is also in place.

For March 27, Delhi is likely to experience generally cloudy skies with a spell of very light rain or drizzle, accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning. Another brief spell of drizzle may take place later in the day. Winds is expected at 20-30 kmph, gusting up to 40 kmph. The maximum temperature may remain between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum is likely to stay between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Clouds and drizzling rain likely on March 27

A brief halt is likely on March 28, when the city is likely to see partly cloudy skies and no significant rainfall. The maximum temperature may range between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could settle between 16 and 18 degrres Celcius. However, this relief is expected to last for a brief period.

Light rainfall likely over the weekend, predicts IMD

Weather activity is expected to intensify again on March 29, when Delhi may see generally cloudy skies along with rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. The maximum temperature may hover between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius.

The broader forecast for northwest India suggests that Delhi-NCR could witness a fresh wet spell from March 29 to 30. Haryana, Delhi, and Chandigarh are expected to get isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-35 kmph.

Rainfall to spread in THESE states

Beyond Delhi-NCR, active weather is also predicted in other parts of the country. Assam and Meghalaya may receive heavy rainfall from March 27 to 29, Arunachal Pradesh on March 28 and 29; and Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram on March 29. In the eastern region, West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to experience rain from March 26 to March 29, Bihar from March 27 to 29 and Odisha over the next seven days. Rain is also likely in Madhya Pradesh on March 27 and March 29-31, whereas in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala may also receive showers on select dates.