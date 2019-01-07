Delhi-NCR weather: Ghaziabad schools shut till Jan 12 after sharp dip in temperature

(Source: Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Snowfall in mountainous regions over the weekend and a sharp dip in the temperature has led to many schools in Delhi NCR being shut down. The Ghaziabad administration has declared holidays for all Ghaziabad schools from primary upto Class 12 till January 12. The order was passed by the district’s directorate of education on Sunday night.

The order includes all public, private, UP Board affiliated and CBSE or ICSE board affiliated schools. However, students who are due to take their pre-board exams or practical exams scheduled in in February-March 2019 have been exempted. According to the order by the Ghaziabad administration, the examinations should start as per schedule. It must be noted that the the practical examinations in CBSE would begin from January 15, 2019.

Beginning January, the Directorate of Education in Haryana had suggested similar plans for the closure of schools and extending their winter vacations till January 15, 2019, However, many private schools chose not to implement this in various districts. More updates on extension of winter vacation are still awaited.

Winter Vacation has been extended in the following districts

In many districts of West UP, instructions have been issued by the administration of Ghaziabad and the order also includes Shamli, Saharanpur and Bijnor.

In Ghaziabad, the school students of all UP boards, CBSE and ICSC board from Primary to Inter have been shut till January 12th, giving relief to students from the cold.

In Shamli, all the secondary, ICSC and CBSE schools have been ordered to be closed and similarly in Bijnor district, all schools till class fifth will remain closed, whereas all the schools will remain close till class eight in Saharanpur.

However, it must be noted that there will be no such winter vacation in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district. The DM has reasoned that the syllabus is to be completed before the elections this year.