Delhi-NCR weather: Ghaziabad schools shut till Jan 12 after sharp dip in temperature

By: | Updated: January 7, 2019 10:07 AM

In Ghaziabad, the school students of all UP boards, CBSE and ICSC board from Primary to Inter have been shut till January 12th, giving relief to students from the cold.

(Source: Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Snowfall in mountainous regions over the weekend and a sharp dip in the temperature has led to many schools in Delhi NCR being shut down. The Ghaziabad administration has declared holidays for all Ghaziabad schools from primary upto Class 12 till January 12. The order was passed by the district’s directorate of education on Sunday night.

The order includes all public, private, UP Board affiliated and CBSE or ICSE board affiliated schools. However, students who are due to take their pre-board exams or practical exams scheduled in in February-March 2019 have been exempted. According to the order by the Ghaziabad administration, the examinations should start as per schedule. It must be noted that the the practical examinations in CBSE would begin from January 15, 2019.

Beginning January, the Directorate of Education in Haryana had suggested similar plans for the closure of schools and extending their winter vacations till January 15, 2019, However, many private schools chose not to implement this in various districts. More updates on extension of winter vacation are still awaited.

Winter Vacation has been extended in the following districts

In many districts of West UP, instructions have been issued by the administration of Ghaziabad and the order also includes Shamli, Saharanpur and Bijnor.

In Ghaziabad, the school students of all UP boards, CBSE and ICSC board from Primary to Inter have been shut till January 12th, giving relief to students from the cold.

READ ALSO | Winter Session 2018: Today in Lok Sabha

In Shamli, all the secondary, ICSC and CBSE schools have been ordered to be closed and similarly in Bijnor district, all schools till class fifth will remain closed, whereas all the schools will remain close till class eight in Saharanpur.

However, it must be noted that there will be no such winter vacation in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district. The DM has reasoned that the syllabus is to be completed before the elections this year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi-NCR weather: Ghaziabad schools shut till Jan 12 after sharp dip in temperature
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition