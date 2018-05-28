Delhi-NCR weather alert: Pre-Monsoon rains likely to bring relief from heat on Tuesday

A thunderstorm accompanied with gusty wind is expected to hit Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

There is some respite in sight for northern India reeling under the intense heat wave. The India Meteorological Department and Skymet Weather have forecasted that some parts of the country might get some relief from prevailing heat waves in the next 24 hours. It said that the Southwest Monsoon is advancing into parts of South-Arabian Sea, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and some parts of South Bay of Bengal.

Skymet Weather also predicted that Kerala, Karnataka, Sikkim, West Assam might get moderate to heavy rain in next 24 hours. Some parts of the country have already received pre-monsoon rainfall. These include Andaman and Nicobar islands, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, East Uttar Pradesh and Goa. The IMD has advised fishermen t not to venture into the sea in Kerala and Karnataka Coasts.

On Sunday, the Maximum temperature was observed above normal at many places. In the capital city, Delhi, the maximum temperature was recorded above normal (1.6-degree Celsius to 3.0 degree Celsius) at most places. Other areas where maximum temperature was recorded above normal include Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

Eight deaths have been reported in the current summer season in Andhra Pradesh so far. Bundi in Rajasthan became the hottest city in the country on Monday as the maximum temperature reached 48-degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD department has warned of thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Goa, Chhatisgarh, Tamil Nadu, and Interior Karnataka. East-Rajasthan, on the other hand, should brace for a dust storm.

A thunderstorm accompanied with gusty wind is also expected to hit Delhi on Tuesday and Wednesday may bring thundershowers with gusty winds to the national capital.

Last week, three persons lost their lives because of lightning in Karnataka. Hence, people are advised not to go out during lightning.