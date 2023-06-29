Delhi-NCR wakes up to refreshing rainfall bringing respite from heat; some areas witness waterlogging

Escaping the scorching grasp of relentless heat, parts of Delhi-NCR received refreshing showers on Thursday, accompanied by a gentle dip in temperatures to 27.1 degrees Celsius, just below the seasonal average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has further predicted light to moderate rainfall in the coming hours, embracing areas such as Delhi, Sonipat, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Gurgaon.

#WATCH | Rain accompanied by winds lashes parts of Delhi-NCR



As per IMD, Delhi is expected to experience a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thundershowers today. pic.twitter.com/QG5usVveLc — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023

A much-needed respite from the sweltering conditions arrived on Wednesday, as cool breezes caused the maximum temperature to settle at 36.4°C, slightly below the norm. The IMD reported light rainfall in select areas, with forecasts indicating the likelihood of further showers or thundershowers on Friday and Saturday.

Waterlogging in some areas

This year, the monsoon arrived in the national capital two days ahead of schedule on Sunday. However, amidst the downpour, Delhi has witnessed pockets of waterlogging, and the weather department has issued an ‘orange’ alert for the city.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Waterlogging witnessed in parts of Noida after rainfall. pic.twitter.com/fcTBfQS18X — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 29, 2023

In terms of air quality, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 99, falling within the ‘satisfactory’ category. The AQI scale classifies ratings from 0 to 500, with values below 50 considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’.

Rainfall in other parts of the country

In Mumbai, moderate showers are expected to persist for the next few hours, according to the Meteorological Department. Gujarat, on the other hand, anticipates heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next five days.

Looking ahead, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in specific regions on July 1. These areas include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra, unveiling a spectacle of nature’s abundant showers in the days to come.