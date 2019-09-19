Delhi-NCR transport strike leaves thousands stranded; schools, institutions closed

Thousands stranded as transport unions call strike against changes in MV Act.

Thousands of commuters in Delhi-NCR faced difficulties on several locations Thursday morning due to a one-day token strike called by transport unions to protest against stringent provisions in the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act. Many schools and other educational institutions in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad have declared a holiday on Thursday in view of the strike.

The strike has been called by United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) which comprising 41 associations and unions. The UFTA has said that autos, taxis, buses, tempos, cabs, trucks and all private commercial vehicles will stay off roads in the entire Delhi-NCR region. The UFTA has stated that no private commercial vehicle will be running on Delhi roads from 6 am to 9.30 pm on Thursday.

The unions are protesting against the recent changes in the MV Act. The central government cleared the amendments to the law in the Parliament session, increasing penalties for violating traffic rules.

Commuters were seen stranded at bus stands as transport facilities were tough to find, reports said. Many parents say that they received messages from their children’s schools informing them that educational institutes will be closed on Thursday.

“Most of the schools have announced off due to strike of transporters and preparatory leave of ongoing exams,” said Bharat Arora, general secretary of the Action Committee of unaided recognised private schools.

The UFTA is demanding that the government review its decision to introduce heavy penalties for violations. They have alleged that the government forced them to call for the strike. General secretary Shyamlal Gola said that they have been seeking redressal of grievances for the last 15 days related to the new MV Act, but no solution was given. He said that the main demand is that the exorbitant penalties under the amended MV Act should be reviewed.