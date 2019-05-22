Delhi: Gym trainer, local TikTok star, shot dead in Najafgarh

Published: May 22, 2019 10:35:40 AM

Gym trainer shot dead in Najafgarh: Mohit More, 27, was shot dead inside a photocopy shop in south Delhi Najafgarh area on Tuesday evening. More had over 5 lakh followers on TikTok app.

Delhi gym trainer, delhi crime, delhi crime newsMohit More had over 5 lakh followers on famous social media app TikTok. (Grab from TikTok video)

Delhi gym trainer shot dead: Three men, two of them wearing helmets, shot dead a 27-year-old gym trainer in south Delhi’s Najafgarh area on Tuesday. The incident took place when Mohit More, a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, had gone to a local photocopy shop.

As soon as More entered the shop at about 5:15 pm, three men barged into the shop and opened indiscriminate firing at him. More was shot eight times in the chest and abdomen, police said.

CCTV footage shows the three attackers running out of the shop immediately after shooting More ane fleeing away from the spot on scooter which they had parked near the shop. The face of one of the assailants was captured in the footage. A police team is now seeking help from experts to extract clear photo of the attacker from the CCTV video.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse told The Indian Express, that a murder case been registered and cops are on the lookout for the accused. Earlier this week,  two suspected criminals were killed in a shootout between rival gangs near the Dwarka Mor metro station.

More’s friend told the police that he was social media ‘star’ having lakhs of followers. The deceased’s friend claimed that More’s rising popularity could have led to some altercation between him and the locals. Preliminary investigations have revealed that More had recently uploaded a video mocking his rivals, police said.

Police that More made videos on subjects such as communal harmony, good samaritanism. His videos based on Bollywood films were also famous among his followers.

Mohit More was quite popular on TikTok and had over 5 lakh followers on the video sharing social media platform.

