Delhi murder case: Two arrested for shooting dead Amazon manager in road rage incident

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of Harpreet Gill, 36, a senior manager with Amazon, that took place on Tuesday. Gill was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Subhash Vihar area of Delhi’s Bhajanpura at around 11.30 PM on August 29.

The Delhi Police said that the two persons apprehended in connection with the crime have been identified as Mohd Sameer alias Maya and Bilal Gani. Maya, the main accused in the case, was arrested at near the Signature Bridge in the wee hours on Thursday, the police added.

Both arrested accused are 18 years of age. According to the police, three other accomplices have been identified as 23-year-old Sohail alias Bawarchi, 23-year-old Mohd Junaid alias Biryani and 19-year-old Adnan alias Don.

The individuals in question were partying at Gani’s residence on Tuesday evening. At around 10:30 pm, they decided to venture out for a drive. Notably, Mohd Sameer and Maya were in possession of firearms.

Divided on separate scooters, the group of five rode through the narrow lanes of the Bhajanpura locality. After pausing at various points, they eventually arrived at the constricted Gali No. 8/4 in Subhash Vihar, Bhajanpura.

Coincidentally, Harpreet Gill and a family member were coming from the opposite direction, obstructing the path. This led to a physical altercation between the five individuals and Harpreet Gill and his relative Govind Singh, 32.

Within moments, Mohd Sameer discharged the firearm from close range at Harpreet Gill and his relative before hastily fleeing the scene, police said.

Harpreet Gill was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital while his relative was undergoing medical treatment for his injuries.