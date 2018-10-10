Delhi municipal school allegedly separates Hindu and Muslim students in different sections

MCD schools offer education till Class 5 and the Right To Education Act mandates that each section should ideally have 30 students at the primary level. (Representational Photo)

A primary school in Wazirabad area of the national capital is deliberately segregating Hindu and Muslim students in different sections, a group of primary teachers employed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has reportedly alleged.

According to The Indian Express, attendance records of the North MCD Boys’ School, Gali Number 9, Wazirabad village show the section-wise break up of students – Class I students are divided into two sections A and B, where section A has 36 Hindu students, section B has 36 Muslim students. Similarly, Class II students are divided into two sections where section IIA has 47 Hindu students, IIB has 26 Muslim students and 15 Hindu students, and section IIC has 40 Muslim students.

The reshuffling of sections based on religion began only in July this year after C B Singh Sehrawat, the teacher put in charge of the school on July 2 after the principal was transferred, took over, the IE reports, quoting a source in the school.

Sehrawat, however, denied deliberately segregating the students in different sections on the basis of religion. “Reshuffling of sections is a standard procedure which happens in all schools. This was a management decision to try and do the best we can to see that there is peace, discipline and a good learning environment in the school. Children fought sometimes,” Sherawat told IE.

When asked further if the fights were on the basis of religion, he asserted that children this young do not know about religion but they squabble over things. “Some students in the school are vegetarian, so there may be differences, and so on. We need to look after the interests of all teachers and students,” he said.

On the other hand, parents of the students studying in the school said they were not aware of the reorganisation. A class 4 student told IE, “There are no Hindu boys in my class. We were together until a few months back. A good friend of mine is no longer in the same classroom.” Earlier, her mother denied any such segregation in school.