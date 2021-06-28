Delhi Municipal Election 2022: AAP ups ante against BJP, levels corruption charges against SDMC leader Inderjeet Sehrawat

Bharadwaj also claimed that in 2017, Sehrawat had two properties and Rs 1.24 crore including movable and immovable assets, as per the councillor's election affidavit.

Ahead of the municipal elections in Delhi scheduled to be held next year, the Aam Aadmi Party has upped its ante against the ruling BJP and its councillors. Today, AAP MLA and spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj held a press conference and levelled corruption charges against BJP councillor and Leader of the House in South Delhi Municipal Corporation Inderjeet Sehrawat. Bharadwaj alleged that Sehrawat not only illegally built a hotel but his assets also grew manifold in the last three years.

“Big expose in RTI. BJP MCD Councillor and Leader of the House Inderjeet Sehrawat built an unauthorised hotel worth Rs 20 crore. Delhi Police has claimed that the hotel has been demolished but it’s still running in Mahipalpur. The hotel is being run without a license and its details were not mentioned in the election affidavit filed by Inderjeet Sehrawat,” claimed Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP MLA from Greater Kailash.

The AAP MLA also said that the MCD did not take any action despite an order by the Delhi High Court. “When Sehrawat was building this hotel in Mahipalpur, a complaint was sent to the Municipal Commissioner along with photos that an unauthorised construction was being done. Even Delhi High Court directed the MCD to take action and file a status report. As per MCD, they have sealed the hotel and all construction activities have been stopped. However, today, the hotel is completely ready and running without a license. The name of the Hotel is The Orient and Sehrawat himself had applied for a Fire license,” alleged Bharadwaj.

The national spokesperson of AAP alleged that Sehrawat’s brother has also illegally built a hotel adjacent to this which is also running similarly. He further claimed that Sehrawat built two floors illegally above his DDA flat in Vasant Kunj and no action was taken by the MCD despite a complaint.

Inderjeet Sehrawat is Municipal Councillor from Mahipalpur ward 50S and Leader of the House in South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Bharadwaj also claimed that in 2017, Sehrawat had two properties and Rs 1.24 crore including movable and immovable assets, as per the councillor’s election affidavit.

“In his election affidavit filed with MCD in 2019-20, he listed seven properties in his name. This shows a three-time jump in his properties within two and half years and Rs 2.58 crore rupees as compared to Rs 1.5 crore in 2017,” claimed Bharadwaj.