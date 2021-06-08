Delhi Municipal Election 2021: BJP announces mayor, deputy mayor candidate list for civic bodies poll

The BJP has 108 members each in SDMC and NDMC while it has 64 members in EDMC.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced the names of candidates for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor for municipal elections in Delhi. The list was released by Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Adesh Gupta. The elections to various posts of three corporations – North DMC, South DMC and East DMC are scheduled for June 16. The last date of filing nominations is June 8. The poll dates, however, may change based on the COVID-19 and lockdown situation in the national capital.

The BJP currently enjoys a clear majority in the three municipal corporations and opposition AAP and Congress doesn’t have sufficient numbers to counter the saffron party.

While the party has fielded Raja Iqbal Singh for the post of Mayor from the north DMC, Mukesh Suryan is a mayoral candidate for the south and Shyam Sunder Aggarwal for the east corporations.

आज भाजपा दिल्ली द्वारा उत्तरी दिल्ली नगर निगम, दक्षिणी दिल्ली नगर निगम एवं पूर्वी दिल्ली नगर निगम के महापौर, उप – महापौर, अध्यक्ष स्थायी समिति, उपाध्यक्ष स्थायी समिति के चुनाव हेतु एवं नेता सदन के मनोनयन की निम्नलिखित घोषणा की जाती है। pic.twitter.com/Nghs2HhV3j — Adesh Gupta (@adeshguptabjp) June 8, 2021

For North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Archana Dilip Singh has been nominated for deputy mayor, Jogiram Jain for the post of the standing committee chairman, Vijay Kumar Bhagat as vice chairman of the standing committee and Chhail Bihari Goswami as Leader of House.

For South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Pawan Sharma has been nominated for deputy mayor, Col (retd) BK Oberoi for the post of the standing committee chairman, Poonam Bhati as vice chairman of the standing committee and Inderjeet Sehrawat as Leader of House.

For East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Kiran Vaidh is the deputy mayor candidate, Veer Singh Pawar will try his luck for chairman, standing committee while Dipak Malhotra for vice chairman, standing committee and Satyapal Singh for Leader of House.

All the BJP candidates are expected to win the polls as the party has a clear majority. The BJP has 108 members each in SDMC and NDMC while it has 64 members in EDMC.

The five-year term of the three corporations sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second for open category, the third for reserved category, and the remaining two also for the open category.

The five-year term of the three municipal corporations ends early next year. The municipal polls next year will be seen as a litmus test for the BJP’s governance and the Aam Aadmi Party’s promise of a better Delhi.