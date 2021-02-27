Delhi Municipal Corporation Election 2021: Voting for by-polls in 5 wards tomorrow; check candidate list, result date and other key details

MCD Elections 2021: The campaigning for the by-elections of five municipal wards ended yesterday. (PTI)

Delhi Municipal Corporation Election 2021: Voting for the by-elections of five municipal wards in Delhi will be held tomorrow. The voting will take place between 7.30 am and 5.30 pm. The results will be declared on March 3.

The campaigning for the by-elections of five municipal wards ended yesterday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP and the Congress have claimed to emerge victorious in the polls.

The key candidates in the by- elections are Dhirendra (AAP), Siyaram Kanojia (BJP) and Dharampal Maurya (Congress) in the Kalyanpuri ward. IN Trilokpuri ward, Vijay Kumar in contesting from AAP, Om Prakash Gugarwal from the BJP and Bal Kishan Congress.

From Chauhan Bangar ward, the AAP has fielded former MLA Haji Ishraq Khan, Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad is Congress candidate and Nazir Ansari is contesting on the BJP ticket. All the three wards are under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

All the three wards were earlier held by the AAP and fell vacant after sitting councillors contested the assembly polls last year and became MLAs.

The Shalimar Bagh north ward, earlier held by the BJP, fell vacant after the death of the sitting councillor. The BJP has now fielded Surbhi Jaju against Sunita Mishra of AAP and Mamta from the Congress.

The Rohini-C ward will witness a keen contest among former Bawana MLA Ramchandra from AAP, Rajesh Goyal from BJP and Mewati Barwala of the Congress.

The winning candidates will have only one year to serve as the civic body elections for 272 wards of three municipal corporations will be held in early 2022. The bypolls is being seen as the semifinal to the 2022 elections.

The AAP has claimed to clean sweep the polls with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal terming the Congress B team of the BJP. The BJP leaders, including national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta, MPs Manoj Tiwari and Gautam Gambhir also held roadshows yesterday.