27 dead, several feared trapped as massive fire engulfs building in Delhi’s Mundka; rescue ops underway — Top developments

At least 27 people were killed while several others are feared trapped after a massive fire broke out in a four-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in West Delhi. More than 40 people sustained burns and have been hospitalised. Around 60-70 people have been rescued from the building, the police said.

According to fire department officials, information about the blaze was received around 4.45 pm following which more than 30 fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire broke out in the building near pillar number 544 of the Delhi metro.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on the deaths and said Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund will be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives, and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

“Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Modi said in a tweet.

The building where the fire broke out was an office complex where CCTVs were manufactured, officials said. The fire is likely to have started from the first floor and spread to the second and third, they said. Officials also said a whole floor of the building is yet to be searched.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also expressed grief on the loss of lives. Kejriwal said that he was in constant contact with the officials involved in the rescue operations.

President Kovind said he was distressed by the tragic fire accident and offered condolences to the bereaved families. “I wish for speedy recovery of the injured,” he said.

“Pained by the tragic loss of lives in the Delhi fire near Mundka Metro station. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday said NDRF personnel are reaching soon the spot. The NDRF troops will help in rescue and relief operation. Shah described the fire incident in Delhi’s Mundka as “very sad”.

“The incident of fire in Delhi’s Mundka is very sad. I am in constant touch with the officials concerned. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. The NDRF is also reaching there soon. Our priority is to evacuate people and provide immediate treatment to the injured,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.