Video of cop instructing students to vacate Mukherjee Nagar PGs fake, case filed: Delhi Police

Some of the coaching institutes have suspended classes. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Mukherjee Nagar PG news: The Delhi Police has swung into action after a video purportedly showing a cop asking students to vacate their PGs in Mukherjee Nagar went viral. Describing the video as fake, the Delhi Police said there has been no such notice issued to students. A case has also been registered in this regard.

“Fake messages are circulating in social media on closure of PGs/Hostels in Mukherjee Nagar area. We have registered a case against these fake messages. Appeal to all citizens to not believe these rumours,” a tweet posted from the official handle of DCP North West Delhi said.

“We have registered a case in connection with the fake messages being circulated on social media and are also writing to social media platforms to remove the video as it has been edited so as to place it out of context,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya told PTI.

The viral video, which has triggered panic among students in the area, showed a police officer telling people that PGs, coaching institutes, restaurants based in Mukherjee Nagar will remain shut from December 24 to January 2 owing to the present law and order situation in the city. The cop is also heard advising students to head to their homes for the period.

The Mukherjee Nagar area houses hundreds of coaching centres and PGs where students from across India come to prepare for various competitive exams. The alleged video has not only created a panic among students, but coaching and PG owners have also voiced their concerns.

“We were in our coaching class on Tuesday afternoon when around 1 pm, our teacher stepped out of class because police had come. He came back and told us classes would stop from the next day. We even received a voice message from him saying he had tried to reason with them, but that he had no option but to stop classes. My PG owner is also asking us to leave for a week. It looks like I will have to return home during this time,” The Indian Express quoted a student Navneet, who hails from Jharkhand and is preparing for state civil service examinations, as saying.

Delhi recently witnessed violent protests in Daryaganj, Jamia Nagar areas against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.