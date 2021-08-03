Delhi MLAs get a big salary hike: Here’s how much they will draw after latest Cabinet approval

This is the first hike in Delhi's MLAs' salary in the past 10 years.

The Delhi government has approved a hike in legislators’ salaries in line with the proposal sent by the central government. Earlier, the Centre had rejected a proposal by the Delhi government to raise salaries of MLAs at par with other state legislatures. The MLAs will now get a salary of Rs 30,000 besides other perks.

Earlier, a Delhi MLA used to get Rs 53,000 a month including Rs 12,000 as salary, and the rest in allowances. Besides, they also used to get Rs 30,000 a month for paying two staff members whom they can hire.

Now, they will get a revised salary of Rs 30,000 and Rs 60,000 as allowances, totalling Rs 90,000 per month. The breakup of revised salary and allowances is – basic salary Rs 30,000, constituency allowance Rs 25,000, secretarial allowance Rs 15,000, telephone allowance Rs 10,000, and conveyance allowance.

In December 2015, the AAP government had passed a bill raising the emolument of MLAs to Rs 2.10 lakh a month. The Bill, however, became null and void as prior permission was not taken from authorities concerned before tabling it in the assembly.

This is the first hike in Delhi’s MLAs’ salary in the past 10 years. The Delhi government had requested the Union home ministry that their salary and allowances be kept at par with MLAs of other states.

Even with the hike, legislators in Delhi continue to receive much less than their counterparts in other states. According to reports, MLAs in Uttarakhand draw Rs 2.04 lakh, those in Karnataka get Rs 1.65 lakh, Telangana MLAs get Rs 2.5 lakh, Goa MLAs Rs 1.99 lakh, Bihar MLAs Rs 1.35 lakh and Andhra Pradesh MLAs Rs 1.75 lakh.