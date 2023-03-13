Delhi’s big fat pay hike: 136 per cent rise in CM Kejriwal’s salary, MLAs get 66 per cent raise

Delhi’s legislators will now enjoy a whopping 67 per cent pay hike in their salaries and allowances as a proposal by the Delhi government to increase their pay has received the President’s nod. The hike comes after a gap of 12 years.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Law and Justice department of the Delhi government on March 9.

An MLA who used to draw a total monthly payment of Rs 54,000 will now get Rs 90,000, effective February 2023.

The monthly basic salary of the MLAs has been increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000. Their constituency allowance has been raised from Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000, while the conveyance allowance has been hiked from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.

The telephone allowance has been hiked from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, while the secretariat allowance has been raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

The salaries and allowances of the Chief Minister, ministers, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chief Whip, and Leader of Opposition have also gone up from Rs 72,000 to Rs 1.7 lakh per month.

The monthly basic salary for them has been raised from the current Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000, constituency allowance from Rs 18,000 to Rs 30,000, sumptuary allowance has been raised from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 and daily allowance of Rs 1,500 from the existing Rs 1,000. They will also get secretariat assistance of Rs 25,000, reported PTI.

Besides this, they will also get reimbursement of annual travel with family up to Rs 1 lakh which was earlier Rs 50,000. Rent-free furnished accommodation of Rs 20,000 per month, free use of car with driver or monthly Rs 10,000 as conveyance allowance (earlier Rs 2,000). They are also eligible for free medical treatment.

The Delhi Assembly had passed the Bills pertaining to the pay hike of Delhi MLAs in July 2022. Five different bills were tabled for the hike in salaries of ministers, MLAs, chief whip, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, which were passed by the members.

The AAP government in 2015 had sent proposal to the Centre proposing to hike MLAs salaries to around 2.10 lakh per month, which included all allowances. However, it was rejected.