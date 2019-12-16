Delhi Minorities Commission issues direction to Kalkaji SHO to release ‘injured’ Jamia students

In the order, DMC Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said failure to implement it will attract appropriate action.
The Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) issued a direction to the SHO of Kalkaji Police Station on Sunday night to release the “injured” students of Jamila Millia University held there or take them for treatment at a reputed hospital without any delay. The commission also directed the officer to file a compliance report by 3 pm on Monday. In the order, DMC Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said failure to implement it will attract appropriate action.
