Delhi Minorities Commission issues direction to Kalkaji SHO to release ‘injured’ Jamia students

By: |
Published: December 16, 2019 7:16:22 AM

In the order, DMC Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said failure to implement it will attract appropriate action.

The commission also directed the officer to file a compliance report by 3 pm on Monday.

The Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) issued a direction to the SHO of Kalkaji Police Station on Sunday night to release the “injured” students of Jamila Millia University held there or take them for treatment at a reputed hospital without any delay. The commission also directed the officer to file a compliance report by 3 pm on Monday. In the order, DMC Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said failure to implement it will attract appropriate action.

