Delhi Metro: CISF restored lost bag with Rs 50,000

CISF personnel have restored a bag containing Rs 50,000 in cash to a man who forgot it at a Delhi Metro station, officials said today. The incident happened last night when a Central Industrial Security Force official noticed an unclaimed bag lying at the X-ray scanning machine at the Chandni Chowk metro station, they said.

The security team of the force subsequently segregated the bag for a detailed scanning and it was found that the bag contained Rs 50,000 in cash and few documents, a senior official said. A Shalimar Bagh resident, identified as Jitendra Singh (31), later came back to claim the bag from Metro authorities, who returned it to him after due verification.

“Singh said he forgot to collect the bag after putting it on x-ray scanner. The bag was restored to him after he provided bonafide details about the contents of the bag,” the official said.