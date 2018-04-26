Delhi Medical Council to the rescue after hospital wrongly operates leg of patient with head injury

Vijendra Tyagi, was admitted at the Sushruta Trauma Centre with a head injury but was wrongly operated on the leg. (Photo: ANI)

The Delhi Medical Council today came forward to the rescue of a man whose leg was wrongly operated by doctors at the Sushruta Trauma centre. The council took suo moto cognizance of the case and has asked the hospital for a reply within 10 days. This step by the council comes days after the victim, identified as Vijendra Tyagi, was admitted at the Sushruta Trauma Centre with a head injury but was wrongly operated on the leg following a massive blunder and gross negligence at the hands of doctors.

A senior doctor at the Sushruta Trauma Centre, which is a Delhi government-run hospital with a dedicated facility for providing critical trauma services, wrongly performed a procedure on the leg of the patient.

According to a PTI report, the incident took place when the senior resident at Sushruta Trauma Centre in Civil Lines area, mistook the patient with a head injury for another patient admitted there with a fractured leg. The doctor made a hole on the patient’s right leg to put a pin inside. Tyagi was primarily admitted at the Centre following an accident that resulted in injuries on his head and face.

Ajay Bahl, the medical superintendent at the hospital, said: “As the senior resident performed the procedure on the patient after putting him on anaesthesia, the patient could not realise or object to it.” Once the incident was brought to light and the authorities were informed, a corrective procedure was done on the patient.

The doctor who was responsible for this mishap was then barred from conducting surgeries without supervision after a hospital panel found him at fault. Bahl added, “A committee constituted to look into the matter found the senior resident was at fault. He has been barred from conducting surgeries without supervision with immediate effect.”