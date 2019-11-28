Delhi: MDMK stages protest against newly elected Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa

New Delhi | Published: November 28, 2019 12:53:23 PM

The protestors have been detained and taken to Parliament Street police station, a senior police officer said. The Sri Lankan president will be on a three-day visit to India from November 28-30.

MDMK leader Vaiko and his party workers staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Thursday morning against newly elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, police said.

