Delhi MCD Exit Polls 2022: Will the BJP juggernaut come to a grinding halt? Top surveys predict AAP shocker for BJP in capital – 5 Points

Delhi MCD Exit Polls Latest News: The Aam Aadmi Party looks set to wrest power from the BJP in the crucial Delhi MCD elections, major surveys predicted on Monday. The prestige battle saw a straight-forward fight between the AAP and the BJP. While the Congress was also in the fray, the surveys found the grand old party unable to make a mark. From the India Today-Axis survey to Times Now-ETG predictions, all exit polls have predicted a thumping victory for the Aam Aadmi Party in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections.

1: The India Today-Axis survey says that the AAP is set to win anywhere between 149 and 171 at Delhi MCD. The vote share breakup shows that the majority of the uneducated community voted for the Aam Aadmi Party, whereas those who identify themselves as graduates voted for the BJP. Even small shop-owners voted for the BJP, the India Today- Axis exit poll said. Still, the BJP will be distant second with 69-91 seats in Delhi MCD, the survey said.

2: The Congress continues its dismal show with barely managing a single-digit tally. The India Today- Axis survey says that the Congress will win anywhere between three and seven seats. Others in the fray may also manage up to nine seats.

3: The Times Now-ETG prediction says that the AAP will win 146-156 seats; BJP will win 84-94 seats; Congress will win 6-10 seats; Others – 0-4 seats.

4: The News X-Jan Ki Baat survey says that the Aam Aadmi Party will win 159-175 seats; the BJP will settle for 70-92 seats; Congress will be restricted to 4-7 seats and others may get one seat.

5: The voting for the Delhi MCD was held on December 4. For all 250 wards, the final voter turnout stood at 45 per cent till 4 pm on Sunday. During the last polls in 2017, the BJP had won the Delhi MCD. At that time, the voting percentage was 53 per cent. There were 1,349 candidates in the fray. According to the Election Commission data, there were 1.45 crore eligible voters for the Delhi MCD elections.