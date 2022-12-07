Delhi MCD Elections Result 2022, AAP vs BJP vs Congress Election Results Live: Counting of votes for Delhi MCD Elections 2022 will start today. While exit polls have predicted a clear win for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP and Congress are hoping for a surprise. Meanwhile, if the AAP wins the MCD elections this year, it will gain more control of the national capital as the party is already ruling the state of Delhi under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

As per exit poll predictions, Congress is once again predicted to finish distinct third while the BJP is likely to be reduced to the second position in the MCD. In the 2017 Delhi Municipal Elections, BJP surprised political observers by winning the polls with a record number of seats in the civic body.

Read Live Updates of Delhi Municipal Elections Result 2022

Live Updates

Delhi MCD Elections 2022 Results Live: Read Live Updates of Counting of Votes for Delhi Municipal Election 2022. Also Read Ward-Wise Live Updates MCD Poll Vote Counting, Delhi Municipal Election Winners List and More