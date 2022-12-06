Delhi MCD Election Result Tomorrow: The results for 250-ward MCD elections are set to be announced tomorrow, i.e., on December 7th. Although the MCD results are being declared a day before Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, all three results will be viewed and approached collectively to judge the current political strength of the three parties – BJP, Congress, and AAP. Also, after a number of key events like Covid-19 and the pollution crisis, this is the first major pan-Delhi election.

Around 50.47% voting percentage was recorded on Sunday till 5.30 pm. Main rival parties BJP and AAP had both claimed victory in this high-stakes contest. Polling had begun amid heavy security at 8 am sharp. There were no glitches reported in the electronic voting machines and the voting process went smoothly.

The highest polling percentage (65.74%) was recorded in Bakhtawarpur while the lowest voting percentage (33.74%) was recorded in Andrews Ganj, as per PTI. According to the data, 3,360 booths in 493 locations across Delhi were identified as “sensitive” or “critical”. The State Election Commission, Delhi, had in a statement shared that male voters stood at 51.02% while the female voters stood at 49.82%.

In the December 4 polls, a total of 1,349 candidates were in the fray, including 709 women. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have fielded their candidates in all 250 wards, while the Congress has nominated its candidates in 247 wards.

The main issue of the MCD elections was clearing the garbage landfill sites. Ahead of the elections, AAP made “10 guarantees”, which included cleaning garbage, and drains; promised a “corruption-free MCD”, and pledged to solve parking problems, among others.

One can check the results for the MCD election 2022 at https://sec.delhi.gov.in/sec/election-municipal-corporation-delhi-2022. You can also watch the live coverage of MCD 2022 results which will be aired on TV channels, and also stay tuned to the live updates on MCD polls on Financial Express online.