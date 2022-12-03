MCD Election 2022: Voting for 250 wards of Delhi civic body tomorrow – Here’s all you need to know

MCD Election 2022 Voting: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election is all set to be held on Sunday, setting the stage for the high-stakes civic polls largely seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress. This is the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the MCD polls will be held in the gap between the two phases of Gujarat Assembly elections, on December 1 and 5. Election to the 250 MCD wards is scheduled to be held from 8 AM to 5:30 PM.

The results for the MCD polls will be announced on December 7, a day ahead of the counting of votes of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party have fielded 250 candidates, while the Congress is contesting 247 seats. The BJP has ruled the civic body since 2007 and is seeking a fourth term. A total of 1,349 contenders, including 709 women are in fray for the MCD polls.

For the polling day, a total of 13,638 polling stations have been spread across Delhi, and 68 model polling stations and as many pink polling stations have been set up, which will be entirely managed by women.

Adequate arrangements for the deployment of forces have been done for the polling day. Nearly 40,000 Delhi Police personnel, about 20,000 home guards and 108 companies of CAPF and SAP are to be deployed for the much-awaited poll, a senior police official has said. A total of 30,000 security personnel will be deployed in different polling booths with higher deployment at booths identified as critical or at the ones which fall in sensitive areas, SP Hooda, Special CP, Law & Order, Zone 2, said on Friday.

The high-decibel campaigning for the elections concluded on Friday evening, which saw roadshows of AAP and BJP heavyweights criss-cross through the national capital amid a political slugfest on the last day of campaigning. BJP leaders held over 200 public meetings and roadshows on Friday, while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia held a town hall with 400 traders to discuss issues faced by them while dealing with the MCD.

Meanwhile, all Delhi government schools will remain closed today, a day ahead of the municipal polls, in view of preparations for December 4 polls, the Directorate of Education said on Friday.

On the polling day, Delhi Metro train services on all lines will start at 4 AM from all terminal stations, and the trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 AM. After that, metro trains will run as per the normal Sunday timetable throughout the day.

Further, the Excise Department of Delhi announced that in view of the polls, the State Election Commission has declared a ban on alcohol sales from 5.30 PM on December 2 to December 4 up to 5.30 PM. Again, on the results day (December 7), liquor sales will again be prohibited in Delhi.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking to stay the MCD polls. A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S Oka said with the passage of time, the plea has become infructuous. The petitioner ‘National Youth Party’ had challenged the delimitation of wards done for the polls.