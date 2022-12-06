Delhi MCD Election 2022 Result: When and where to watch/check results Live streaming online

MCD Election Result 2022: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) results will be announced on Wednesday, December 7. Election to the 250-member MCD wards was held on Sunday, December 4. A total of 1,349 candidates’ fate have been sealed in the EVMs, the results of which will be known on December 7. Counting of votes will begin from 8 AM for the MCD polls 2022.

MCD Result: When and where to check: One can check the results for the MCD election 2022 at https://sec.delhi.gov.in/sec/election-municipal-corporation-delhi-2022. You can also watch the live coverage of MCD 2022 results which will be aired on TV channels, and also stay tuned to the live updates on MCD polls on Financial Express online.

In the December 4 polls, a total of 1,349 candidates were in the fray, including 709 women. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have fielded their candidates in all 250 wards, while the Congress has nominated its candidates in 247 wards.

Of the 250 wards, 42 seats are reserved for SC candidates, 21 for women SC candidates, and 104 seats for women candidates.

Also Read: Delhi MCD Exit Polls 2022: Will the BJP juggernaut come to a grinding halt? Top surveys predict AAP shocker for BJP in capital – 5 Points

This is the first election after the delimitation exercise after the three erstwhile municipal corporations were re-unified as a single entity as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

For the December 4 polls, the last date for making nomination for the 2022 MCD polls was November 14, while November 19 was the last date for withdrawal of candidatures.

The main issue of the MCD elections was clearing the garbage landfill sites. Ahead of the elections, AAP made “10 guarantees”, which included cleaning garbage, and drains; promised a “corruption-free MCD”, and pledged to solve parking problems, among others.

Also Read: BJP dethroned? Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP projected to win big in MCD

The BJP launched a 12-point manifesto for the upcoming polls. The saffron party had promised to contribute to controlling pollution, and provide housing to seven lakh poor in Delhi in five years, among others.