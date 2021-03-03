Delhi MCD By-election 2021 Result: AAP sweeps bypolls by winning four seats, Congress gets one; setback for BJP

Delhi MCD Election Results 2021: The winners will have only one year term as the elections for the 272 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held in early next year (2022).

Delhi MCD Election 2021 Result: The by-polls for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has brought cheer for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the main opposition in the BJP-ruled MCD. According to the latest reports, AAP has won four out of five seats that went to the polls. The by-elections were held on Sunday for Ward No 32N (Rohini-C), Ward No 62N (Shalimar Bagh North), Ward No 02-E (Trilokpuri), Ward No 08-E (Kalyanpuri) and Ward No 41-E (Chauhan Bangar). While the Congress has won Chauhan Bangar seat, the AAP managed to win the rest four. The results are being seen as a setback for the BJP which enjoys a majority in all three municipal corporations of Delhi.

The AAP has bagged Ward No 32N, (Rohini-C), Ward No 02-E (Trilokpuri), Ward No 08-E (Kalyanpuri) and Ward No 62N, (Shalimar Bagh North). More than 50 per cent voting was recorded in the bypolls held on February 28. Of the five wards, four were earlier held by the AAP while Shalimar Bagh North was held by the BJP.

Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party workers celebrate after party's Sunita Mishra was declared the winner from Ward No 62N, (Shalimar Bagh North) Sweets being distributed at AAP office where party leader and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is present pic.twitter.com/YPRbayOGim — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2021

Reacting to the victory of AAP candidates, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia congratulated the party workers. “Congratulations to the Aam Aadmi Party workers on winning 4 out of 5 seats in the MCD by-election. The people of Delhi are now frustrated by the BJP’s rule. Public in next year’s MCD election will bring honest and hard working @ArvindKejriwal’s rule,” tweeted Sisodia in Hindi.

एमसीडी उपचुनाव में 5 में से 4 सीटें जीतने पर आम आदमी पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को बधाई. बीजेपी के शासन से दिल्ली की जनता अब दुखी हो चुकी है. अगले साल होने वाले MCD चुनाव में जनता @ArvindKejriwal जी की ईमानदार और काम करने वाली राजनीति को लेकर आएगी — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 3, 2021

The winners will have only one year term as the elections for the 272 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held in early next year (2022). The bypolls may reflect the mood of the voters ahead of the 2022 elections.

From Ward No 08-E (Kalyanpuri), AAP fielded Dhirendra while BJP gave the ticket to Siyaram Kanojia and Congress to Dharampal Maurya. In Trilokpuri ward, Vijay Kumar contested from AAP, Om Prakash Gugarwal from the BJP and Bal Kishan from Congress. IN Chauhan Bangar, the AAP has fielded former MLA Haji Ishraq Khan, Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad contested from Congress and Nazir Ansari fought the polls on the BJP ticket.

Big win for AAP in MCD by-polls! AAP wins 4 out of 5 Seats.

BJP reduced to Zero. Delhi has decided to throw BJP out of MCD in 2022. — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 3, 2021

All these three wards fell vacant after sitting AAP councillors elected to the Delhi assembly. The Shalimar Bagh North Ward, earlier held by the BJP, fell vacant after the death of the sitting councillor. While the BJP fielded Surbhi Jaju from the seat, the AAP gave the ticket to Sunita Mishra and Congress to Mamta.

The Rohini-C ward witnessed a contest among former Bawana MLA Ramchandra (AAP), Rajesh Goyal (BJP) and Mewati Barwala (Congress).