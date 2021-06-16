  • MORE MARKET STATS
Delhi Mayoral Elections 2021 Live: Voting today, all three civic bodies likely to get mayors elected unopposed

Updated: June 16, 2021 10:10 am

Delhi Mayoral Elections 2021 Live Update, 2021 Delhi Mayor Elections 2021 Voting Live: For the post of mayor and deputy mayor, Raja Iqbal (GTB ward) and Archana (Holambi Khurd) have filed nominations from the BJP.

Delhi Mayoral Elections 2021 Voting Live, 2021 Delhi Mayor Elections PollingFormer South Delhi Mayor Narendra Chawla and Kailash Sankla also filed papers for the post of DDA members from the SDMC.

2021 Delhi Mayor Elections Polling Live Updates: Voting for the post of mayor, deputy mayor and members of NDMC panel is being held today. The mayoral candidates from the ruling BJP are set to get elected unopposed to the posts in the three municipal corporations in Delhi. The NDMC said that Raja Iqbal (GTB ward) and Archana (Holambi Khurd) have filed nominations from the BJP for the post of mayor and deputy mayor. For members of the NDMC panel, Jogi Ram Jain, Vijay Bhagat, both from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Rajiv Yadav of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have filed the nominations. Since, only one nomination each has been filed for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor, the election to these posts would be unanimous. Besides, Yogesh Verma of the BJP has also filed nomination for the member, advisory council of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), it said. In South Delhi Municipal Corporation too, nomination papers have been filed for the post of mayor and deputy mayor and vacancies in the Standing Committee of the SDMC. Mukesh Suryan, from a ward in Sagarpur West, filed papers for the post of the mayor and Pawan Sharma for deputy mayor, the SDMC said in a statement. Besides, four nominations were filed for the members of Standing Committee by Indrajeet Sehrawat (BJP), Poonam Bhati (BJP), Suresh Kumar (Congress) and Praveen Kumar (AAP).

Former South Delhi Mayor Narendra Chawla and Kailash Sankla also filed papers for the post of DDA members from the SDMC, the statement said. In the East Delhi Municipal Corporation too, the mayor and deputy mayor are set to be elected unopposed on June 16 with nonominations coming just from the ruling BJP. For the post of mayor, Shyam Sundar Aggarwal has filed his papers, while Kiran Vaidh for the deputy mayor post, the EDMC said. Beer Singh Panwar and Himanshi Pandey, both from the BJP, and Mohini from AAP have filed papers for EDMC panel members, it said.

Delhi Mayoral Elections 2021 Voting Live Updates: Voting today, all three Delhi municipal civic bodies likely to get mayors elected unopposed

Highlights

    The last date to file nominations for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and members of the standing committee in the three BJP-ruled civic bodies was June 8. The outgoing mayors are Jai Prakash (NDMC), Anamika (SDMC) and Nirmal Jain (EDMC). All the three municipal corporations -- North, South and East -- in Delhi are controlled by the BJP. The mayoral five-year tenure sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second open category, third for reserved category, and the remaining two also being in open category. The mayoral polls last year had got delayed too due to the coronavirus pandemic.
