Delhi mayor election: Why AAP and BJP councillors clashed in MCD House – EXPLAINED

The MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) House meeting was adjourned on Friday after BJP and AAP councillors came to blows with each other over the appointment of 10 aldermen by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena as the first meeting of the newly elected Municipal Corporation of Delhi House began.

The maiden meeting of the newly elected MCD House was adjourned without electing the mayor and the deputy mayor. BJP councillor Satya Sharma, the presiding officer who was overseeing the process, said that the next date will be announced later.

Chaos began when AAP councillors and MLAs raised slogans and entered the Well when Sharma began the process of administering oaths to the 10 aldermen. The AAP members were protesting against administering oaths to the alderman, and not the elected representatives, first.

It all began when Sharma invited alderman Manoj Kumar to take oath. AAP MLAs and councillors began to protest and rushed to the Well of the House and raised slogans. Meanwhile, AAP councillors stood on the tables and disrupted the meeting.

BJP members, too, raised slogans against AAP and its convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

For the position of mayor in the MCD, the AAP had nominated Shelly Oberoi and BJP had nominated Rekha Gupta. Following the chaos, Gupta alleged that some AAO councillors had come to the House drunk.

“AAP fears losing. Climbing on the table of the presiding officer, breaking mics and throwing chairs – the culture they are developing is condemnable. Some of them (AAP councillors) had come to the MCD house after consuming liquor, she said as quoted by ANI.

Meenakshi Lekhi alleges conspiracy

Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi alleged that it was a “conspiracy” by AAP not to allow smooth functioning of the House.

“Section 33B(1) of the Municipal Corporation Act has been brought into action. Delhi LG VK Saxena has exercised his power & nominated people &Chairperson to the house. There was a conspiracy that AAP will not allow smooth functioning and thus they created ruckus,” Lekhi said.

“We are within the purview of law as the Act is a central enactment ¬ state law. Chairperson’s decision was right because had the order been reversed that nominated councillor had been asked to take oath later, these people would not have let that happen,” she added.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Parvesh Verma alleged that two BJP councillors were manhandled by AAP members.

“Two of our councillors – Anita and Inder Kaur were surrounded by AAP’s male councillors. Five of them jostled around Inder Kaur. With a sharp object, they struck her and she suffered a cut. When Anita came to her rescue, she also suffered a cut,” Verma said.

‘Unconstitutional’, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that it was “unconstitutional” to let nominated councillors vote in the mayoral elections, saying that Article 243 R of the Constitution debars nominated members from voting in the House.

“Article 243R of the Constitution clearly debars nominated members from voting in the House. Attempt to get them to vote in the House is unconstitutional,” he wrote in a tweet.

Article 243R of the Constitution clearly debars nominated members from voting in the House. Attempt to get them to vote in the House is unconstitutional. pic.twitter.com/AgxPOUdCYT — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 6, 2023

In the elections to the 250-member MCD House that took place on December 4, the AAP won with 134 seats, ousting the BJP which was ruling the civic body for 15 years, and bagged 104 seats this election.