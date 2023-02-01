Delhi mayor election, deferred twice over AAP-BJP fight, to be held on February 6

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved convening of a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House session to elect the mayor on February 6, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The date has been proposed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his office said. “The L-G has approved February 6, as proposed by the deputy chief minister and the chief minister for holding the adjourned first meeting of the MCD, and asked for the election of mayor, deputy mayor and the six-member standing committee to be held,” the Governor’s office said.

The MCD had proposed February 10 as the date to convene the House, PTI reported, quoting sources, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had suggested three dates – February 3, 4 and 6 to convene the House.

The move comes after AAP’s mayoral candidate moved the Supreme Court on Thursday demanding that the elections be held in a timely manner.

Earlier, the elections to the post of mayor, deputy mayor and others could not take place on January 6 and 24 as the sessions were adjourned after AAP and BJP councillors created a ruckus in the MCD House.

In first elections after the delimitation exercise, the AAP on December 7 won the MCD polls bagging 134 wards in the 250-member House, ending the BJP’s 15-year-old rule. The BJP had won 104 wards, and Congress could just clinch nine wards, down from 30 in the last polls.