Delhi Mayor election: AAP to move Supreme Court challenging decision to allow aldermen to vote

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday said it will move the Supreme Court challenging the decision to grant voting rights to aldermen, or nominated members, to elect the Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Delhi. The MCD House was adjourned today without electing the Mayor and Deputy Mayor for the third time in a month. The proceedings were deferred indefinitely after a ruckus in the House as AAP members protested while the BJP members staged a walkout.

“Last time we withdrew our petition against the BJP because by then the dates for mayor polls were approved and the voting rights of aldermen were also not clear whether the nominated members will vote or not. But today it is clear… they have illegally given voting rights to aldermen. We will move the Supreme court and challenge the BJP’s decision,” said AAP leader Atishi.

It all began after presiding officer Satya Sharma announced aldermen will be allowed to vote in the elections, according to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957. The announcement sparked protests from the AAP which alleged that Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena nominated the 10 aldermen to the MCD House without consulting them.

“The dirty game that BJP played in today’s scheduled mayoral polls proves that the party does not believe in the Constitution, the law, rules or democracy. It only believes in goondaism. On December 7, MCD results were declared. It has been two months and BJP is not letting Delhi get a mayor. The people of Delhi booted BJP out of power after their corrupt reign and poor performance. They have tried to break away and buy AAP councillors But they were unsuccessful,” said Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Earlier on Sunday, AAP councillors wrote to the presiding officer demanding that aldermen be debarred from voting. The AAP contends that nominated members cannot vote in accordance with the Constitution and the DMC Act.

“Delhi needs a mayor, Delhi wants cleanliness. The Presiding Officer said Monday that the 10 aldermen nominated by the L-G, will be allowed to vote. The Constitution and the law clearly state that they are not allowed to vote.

“The Constitution clearly states that nominated members are supposed to be persons with specific expertise in the running of the body. The Constitution clearly states in Section 243 R that they shall not have the right to vote in the meeting of the municipality. The DMC Act also clearly states that they will not have any voting rights in the meeting of the Corporation,” Sisodia added.