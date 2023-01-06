Delhi mayor election: AAP’s Shelly Oberoi vs BJP’s Rekha Gupta for mayor post today

A month after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election results, the national capital on Friday is all set to elect the mayor and the deputy mayor of the MCD.

All new elected councillors will be taking oath today. After being administered the oath, the newly constituted civic body will proceed to elect the mayor, as required by Section 35 of the Act.

While Shelly Oberoi is the nominee for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Rekha Gupta is nominee from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are Aaley Mohammad Iqbal from the AAP, and the saffron party has nominated Kamal Bagri.

Also Read AAP challenges BJP to field own candidate for MCD mayor post

The post of mayor in Delhi sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second for the open category, third for the reserved category, and the remaining two also being in the open category.

Delhi | Preparations underway for Municipal Corporation of Delhi Mayor Elections at MCD Civic Centre. pic.twitter.com/ajuJFWsFzz — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

Ousting the BJP after its 15-year rule in the civic body, the AAP won the MCD polls this election, bagging 134 seats in a house of 250. This was the first election after the fresh delimitation exercise and the three erstwhile corporations were merged into a single entity.

The BJP which finished second won 104 wards, while Congress bagged nine wards, down from 30 in 2017.