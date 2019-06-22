Delhi: Maulana claims he was hit by car for refusing to chant Jai Sri Ram

A Delhi-based Maulana has claimed that he was hit by a car in Rohini area after he refused to chant Jai Sri Ram. The Maulana has been identified as Mohammad Momin. He teaches at a local madrassa in Rohini Sector 20. According to Momin (40), the incident took place on Thursday evening when he was taking a stroll near the mosque cum madrasa. He said that the three men in their mid-thirties first tried to shake hand with him. He was suspicious of their intentions but nevertheless shook hand with them. Then the three asked him about well being to which he replied, "By the grace of Allah, I am good." Delhi: Mohammad Momin who was injured after he was allegedly hit by a car in Rohini Sector 20 yesterday, says,"some people sitting inside the car asked me to say 'Jai shree ram' but I avoided them. They then verbally abused me&hit me with the car which has caused these injuries." pic.twitter.com\/BN7zlzimJp \u2014 ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019 The trio objected to this and asked the Maulana to chant Jai Sri Ram. Momin refused to chant Jai Sri Ram and said they were free to do so. He then started walking back to the mosque, but was hit by a car. "The impact was such that it flung me in the air. As I fell on the ground, I lost consciousness," he said. One of the passersby called the police. Momin was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Sultanpuri. Momin suffered injuries on his head, face and hands. Momin said that he filed a police complaint on Friday against three persons. Police said that they have registered a case of accident under sections 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety) and section 279 (rash driving) and are verifying the claims made by Momin.