Delhi: Maulana claims he was hit by car for refusing to chant Jai Sri Ram

By: |
Published: June 22, 2019 10:40:20 AM

Police said that they have registered a case of accident under sections 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety) and section 279 (rash driving) and are verifying the claims made by Momin.

One of the passersby called the police. Momin was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Sultanpuri. Momin suffered injuries on his head, face and hands.

A Delhi-based Maulana has claimed that he was hit by a car in Rohini area after he refused to chant Jai Sri Ram. The Maulana has been identified as Mohammad Momin. He teaches at a local madrassa in Rohini Sector 20.

According to Momin (40), the incident took place on Thursday evening when he was taking a stroll near the mosque cum madrasa. He said that the three men in their mid-thirties first tried to shake hand with him. He was suspicious of their intentions but nevertheless shook hand with them. Then the three asked him about well being to which he replied, “By the grace of Allah, I am good.”


The trio objected to this and asked the Maulana to chant Jai Sri Ram. Momin refused to chant Jai Sri Ram and said they were free to do so. He then started walking back to the mosque, but was hit by a car.

“The impact was such that it flung me in the air. As I fell on the ground, I lost consciousness,” he said.

One of the passersby called the police. Momin was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Sultanpuri. Momin suffered injuries on his head, face and hands.

Momin said that he filed a police complaint on Friday against three persons.

Police said that they have registered a case of accident under sections 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety) and section 279 (rash driving) and are verifying the claims made by Momin.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi: Maulana claims he was hit by car for refusing to chant Jai Sri Ram
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop