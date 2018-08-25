Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in three-storey plastic godown in Nangloi, no casualties reported

Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in three-storey plastic godown in Nangloi

A massive fire broke out in a three-storey plastic godown in Naresh Park area of Nangloi in Delhi today morning. According to news agency ANI, the incident took place at around 4 am. As soon as the administration learned about the incident, they dispatched 25 fire tenders to the site to douse the flames.

No casualties have been reported so far, it said. Local officials have reached the site and efforts are underway to bring the flames under control.

Officials said that the exact reason for the blaze will be known only after an investigation, adding that their priority is to bring the flames under control.

Delhi: Fire broke at a three-storey factory of plastic bags in Nangloi’s Naresh Park area at around 4 am today. 25 fire tenders present on the spot. No casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/Xk3hYAe6dJ — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2018

Earlier in July, a massive was reported in a plastic godown in Amar Colony area of the national capital. In May, a warehouse in Malviya Nagar area was gutted by fire. The fire was doused after 20 hours long operation with support from the Indian Air Force.