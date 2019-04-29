Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Naraina, 30 fire tenders rushed to spot

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Naraina area of Delhi on Monday afternoon. News agency ANI reported that at least 30 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames. Firefighters said that as soon as they learned about the incident, they rushed to the spot with fire tenders. The entire premises was evacuated immediately and there has been no report of casualty received so far. The chemical factory is located just behind the Payal Cinema Hall in the Naraina industrial area. Visuals: Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Delhi's Naraina area. 30 fire tenders present at the spot. pic.twitter.com\/jPXFVjklaj \u2014 ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 Officials said that it is too early to assess the damage caused by the fire and that their priority was to control the fire. The exact reason behind the blaze yet to be ascertained. Naraina is a locality in south-west Delhi. It houses industrial, residential and rural areas. The industrial area has a large focus on steel and electronics. More details awaited.